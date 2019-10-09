Virginia Lund, 91
Virginia Lund, 91, of Watford City, ND, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Pastor Rob Favorite will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service and inurnment will be scheduled for a later date in Schafer Cemetery in Watford City.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 am until 5 pm and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.