Virginia Lund, 91, of Watford City, ND, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Pastor Rob Favorite will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service and inurnment will be scheduled for a later date in Schafer Cemetery in Watford City.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10 am until 5 pm and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.
In the early spring of 1928, homesteaders Frank and Bessie (Lester) Frisinger made the long drive from North Dakota to the state of Virginia. They wanted to be with their families to await the birth of their child. On March 26, 1928 Martha Virginia Frisinger was born. The newborn and her parents then drove back to their farm near Shafer to raise their family. Virginia, along with her 6 younger siblings attended country school. In 1947 she graduated from Watford City High School and then attended Josef’s School of Hair Design in Bismarck. Not too long after that, a young man named Donald Lund was working on the Goodall ranch as their hired man. He was swept off of his feet at the sight of the pretty hired girl that he called Gin. They married in June of 1949. The young couple took a giant step and moved to Keene where they helped form Independent Farmers Oil Company. Through the years, Virginia did the bookkeeping for that company and also for their next adventure, Lund Oil Inc. Four children were born to them in the early years in Keene so there was never a dull moment. She stayed very active in Clear Creek Church and the Ladies Aid, the Keene Craft Club, her children’s’ 4-H Club, square dancing and their lake cabin, just to name a few.
Virginia also pursued many different hobbies including gardening, ceramics, quilting and painting. Many of the youth from Clear Creek Church have denim quilts made by the church ladies. Each quilt has squares on it that were painted by Virginia — a prairie rose, a Watford City wolf, their name, any number of things.
She was also an avid collector, mainly her extensive Hummel collection which she enjoyed showing to everyone. Most of them she could tell you where she got it and how much she paid for it too! For many years, they made Mesa, AZ their winter home. In the year 2000, Virginia and Donny sold their home in Keene and moved to their new home in Watford City. She resided there until June of 2019 when she moved to the Good Shepherd Home.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 70 years, Donny. Their four children and their spouses — Terry and Ed Knuth of Austin, Tx; Susan and Mike Tschetter of Watford City, ND; Jeffery and Ann Lund of Cannon Falls, MN and Jayson and Amy Lund of Watford City, ND. Thirteen grandchildren — Arin (Stephanie) Knuth, Marti Evasco, Nathan (Carrie) Knuth, Keith (Dawn) Tschetter, Scott (Beth) Tschetter, David (Katie) Tschetter, Kami Crighton, Jeffrey (Kammy) Tschetter, Chris Lund, Jacob Lund, Rowdy (Miranda) Lund, Brady (Hilary) Lund and Jory Lund. And 23 great grandchildren! She is also survived by her sister, Eva Olson of Tioga, ND; brother, Russell (Audrey) Frisinger of Williston, ND; sisters-in-law, Lucy Frisinger of Watford City, ND; Coreen (Richard) Beard of Williston, ND, and Coleen (Kenneth) Johnson of Williston, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bessie Frisinger; Don’s parents, Martin and Clara Lund; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Lund; sisters, Lottie Rolla and Lillian Rinck and brothers Franklin Frisinger and Dennis Frisinger.