Virginia Bauste, 86
Virginia Bauste, 86, of Williston, passed away peacefully, under the care of hospice on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to a charity of choice.
Virginia was born on January 19, 1933 in Hallock, Minnesota to Archie and Mildred (Nordine) Coleman. Virginia was baptized and confirmed at the Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Minnesota. Virginia spent her youth on the family farm near Lancaster. She had a very special play house on the farm and enjoyed it with many friends and family. Virginia attended the Lancaster Public Schools and graduated in 1951. She received her teaching credential at Moorhead State Teachers College in Moorhead Minnesota in 1953.
Virginia spent the summer of 1954 at her aunt and uncle’s place near Wildrose North Dakota, where she met Arnold Bauste. Arnold and Virginia were united in marriage on September 1, 1954 at Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster. They lived on the Bauste family homestead where they raised three children. Virginia was a hardworking farm wife and a loving mother. In 2013, they moved to Williston, spending the summer of 2014 on the farm. Virginia moved into the Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in 2014 but always wanted to return to the farm.
Virginia was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, Ladies Aid, and a birthday club of neighborhood ladies. Virginia loved to garden, growing large vegetable gardens and many beautiful flowers during the summer months. She enjoyed cooking and was an excellent baker, always sharing the treats with family and friends. Virginia also enjoyed traveling, she and Arnold traveled through most of the United States and parts of Canada. Virginia loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would always smile and glow when she spoke of them.
Virginia is survived by her children Jolene (Kim) Overdorf of Tioga, ND, Dan (Wendy) Bauste of Williston, ND and Lori (Mark) Williams of Camarillo, CA; brother Donald (Marlene) Coleman of Corcoran, MN; grandchildren – Dustin Bauste (Breann Self), Devin (Ashley) Bauste, Jana Bauste, and Sean Williams; great grandchildren – Dillon Bauste, Autumn Bauste and Kaeden Bauste; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, of 64 years, her parents and her nephew, Chad Coleman.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Virginia or leave condolences for her family.
