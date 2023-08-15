Virgil Malchert

Virgil “Skip” Malchert, 91, passed away on August 14, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Care Center in Bismarck. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, August 17 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. The family will greet guests an hour before the service.

