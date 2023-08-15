Virgil “Skip” Malchert, 91 Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virgil “Skip” Malchert, 91, passed away on August 14, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Care Center in Bismarck. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, August 17 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. The family will greet guests an hour before the service.A private family interment will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.To share memories of Skip, view the service livestream, read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com. To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Malchert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Load comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Election results are in Caitlyn Muder to take over as WSC Volleyball Head Coach Runaways from Williston found Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake Chokecherry Festival this weekend Williston PD announces arrests over last week Local Mom's for Liberty leaders look to dispel misconceptions One killed, two injured in rollover crash