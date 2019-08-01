Violet Huntley, 80
Violet Huntley, 80, of Williston, most recently of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on Monday morning, July 29, at the Atlantic Specialty Care Center in Atlantic, Iowa.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Violet Elaine (Nelson) Huntley of Williston, ND, was born in Williston, ND, August 20, 1938 to Edward and Vivian Nelson of Alamo, ND. She passed away on July 29, 2019 at Atlantic Specialty Care, in Atlantic, Iowa, where she had resided the past three years.
She married Herbert Dale Huntley on May 4, 1957. Together, they had two daughters, Pam and Lana.
Violet enjoyed all kinds of wildlife and had a state permit to be able to possess protected wildlife. She even had the Sheriff drop off a wounded snow owl, which had been shot in the wing, for her to nurse back to health. The owl resided on a log in the fireplace for quite some time. She raised a baby deer for a while, along with pheasants, wood ducks, Canadian honkers, mallards, American coots (mud hens). She also raised many domestic birds from chickens to peacocks. She became known in Williston as the “bird lady,” and an article had been written in the local newspaper about her and her flock of birds.
Violet is survived by her daughters, Pam (Ron) Russell and their children, Turner and Lauren of Atlantic, Iowa; Lana (Brad) Bartels and their children, Casey Horpestad and his wife Tavia, along with their daughter Lennon, Scott Bartels and Rosa Anderson, along with their children, Sarah Bartels (Schroeder) and husband Chris, along with their children. Violet’s other surviving family are sisters Helen (Nelson) Guill of Great Falls, MT; Francis (Nelson) Young of Detroit MI; sister-in-law and very best friend Lois (Anderson) Nelson, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Violet was preceded in death by the love of her life, Herbert Huntley; her parents, Edward & Vivian; her brother Lloyd; and two sisters, Ruby Amundson and Rose Foss.
