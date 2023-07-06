ware

Viola Ware, 91, of Bismarck, ND passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Saint Vincent Nursing Home in Bismarck, ND.

Viola was born June 17, 1932 in Freeport, MN, the youngest daughter of John Leo Hoeschen and Margaret Ann (Fabek) Hoeschen. In her younger years she loved being a great help to her mother and playmate with her closest older sister, Joan. While in high school, she worked at the local ice cream parlor where she met her future husband, Donal Ware. In the spring of 1950, she graduated from Melrose High School and that fall attended St. Ben’s College for Women in St. Joseph, MN where she studied her love to becoming a concert pianist. She later moved to the twin cities where she worked as an administrative assistant.

