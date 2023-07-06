Viola Ware, 91, of Bismarck, ND passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Saint Vincent Nursing Home in Bismarck, ND.
Viola was born June 17, 1932 in Freeport, MN, the youngest daughter of John Leo Hoeschen and Margaret Ann (Fabek) Hoeschen. In her younger years she loved being a great help to her mother and playmate with her closest older sister, Joan. While in high school, she worked at the local ice cream parlor where she met her future husband, Donal Ware. In the spring of 1950, she graduated from Melrose High School and that fall attended St. Ben’s College for Women in St. Joseph, MN where she studied her love to becoming a concert pianist. She later moved to the twin cities where she worked as an administrative assistant.
On October 24, 1953 she married Donal Ware at the Sacred Heart Church in Freeport, MN and then moved to Ray, ND where they raised four children. Besides being a wife, homemaker, and mother, she worked side by side with Donal and all of his various business endeavors, (auto salvage yard, treated post and pole yard, professional hay hauling, raising Quarter horses, and selling Christmas trees/wreaths). In her spare time, she was a member of St. Michael’s altar society, a school board member, and independent business woman selling Tupperware, Artex Paints, Swipe, and Mason shoes. She was also the volunteer church organist for over 40 years.
She lost her husband, Donal, in January, 2013. In November 2015, she moved to Marilac Manor, and independent living center, in Bismarck, ND where once again she was the volunteer organist for daily Masses in their chapel. She made many friends, especially Eddie Silbernagel; playing cards, dancing, and teacher herself to play ukulele while entertaining friends and family playing and singing her favorite old folk songs.
Viola is survived by her four children; Cynthia (Tom) Sailer, Washburn, ND, Jeffrey Ware (Jay Jansen), Fargo, ND, Bruce (Amy) Ware, Ray, ND, Karla Ware, Bismarck, ND; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Barutt, Graceville, MN; and sister-in-law, Juanita Hoeschen, St. Paul, MN, and Doris Ware, Douglas, WY.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Leo and Margaret Ann; her husband, Donal; siblings, Evelyn, Helen, Beatrice, John Leo Jr., and Jeanette; and great-granddaughter, Zata Gem Webb.
There will be a public visitation for Viola held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ray, ND. Her Rosary Vigil will follow visitation and begin at 5:00 PM. Viola’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ray, ND. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Internment will in the Highland Cemetery in Ray, ND.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, you can view Viola’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Viola Ware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.