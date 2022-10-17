Viola “Vi” Homiston, 93

Funeral services for Viola “Vi” Homiston, 93 of Watford City are at 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard, ND with Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen officiating. Vi will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ernie, at Schafer Cemetery in Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2PM to 6PM at the funeral home in Watford City and one hour before at the church. A prayer service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Viola “Vi” Mae Homiston, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Home surrounded by her loving family.

