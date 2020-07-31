Victoria Marie Scheldrup, 70
Victoria Marie Scheldrup, 70, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 in Williston.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
