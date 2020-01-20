Vicky B. Joseph, 96, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, North Dakota.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center Chapel. Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate and cremation will follow the funeral service. Interment will take place in the spring.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday January 22 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at Bethel on Thursday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Vicky or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.