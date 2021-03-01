Vicki Kayleen Fay Ostert, 65
Vicki Fay Ostert left this world at her winter home in San Tan Valley, AZ on February 13, 2021 in the loving care of her husband, Rik Ostert, her son, Culley Ostert, and her sisters, Judy and Mary Fay. Her sister, Francie Millett, cared for Vicki just prior to her passing. Vicki was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in the Fall of 2020.
Vicki was born to Acey and Ellen Fay on November 8, 1955. She joined her four older sisters, Vonnie, Francie, Judy and Mary on the family farm north of Williston taking her place as “Daughter #5.” She spent her early days exercising her free and independent spirit in the fields and hills surrounding the farm and in and alongside the Little Muddy Creek which flows through it.
Vicki was a tomboy through and through! She gave her mother many moments of fright and left her family with memories and stories of her antics and daredevil behavior. Some might say she nearly succeeded in fulfilling her father’s wish for a boy!
Vicki lived in her swimsuit year long. In the winter months she put a parka over it and added cowboy boots to her ensemble. She was an accomplished horsewoman and rode daily on the farm through her adult days. She also enjoyed many hours at the family cabin on Blacktail Dam swimming, fishing, and waterskiing with her sisters and cousins.
Vicki’s early education began at Twin Lakes School just a quarter of a mile from the farm. She attended church and Sunday School at Faith Lutheran Church. Vicki was in grade school when the family moved into Williston. She continued her education there graduating from Williston High School and UND-Williston in banking and business. She put these skills to work as she partnered with her husband, Rik, in running their business, Western Windows and Siding, and during her employment with Hardy Salt.
Vicki and Rik were married in Williston on June 7, 1975. The birth of their son, Culley, on August 7, 1978 completed their family.
Vicki is preceded in death by her mother and father and her eldest sister, Vonnie Sather (Mike). She is survived by her husband, Rik Ostert of the family farm and San Tan Valley, AZ, son, Culley Ostert (Stacey Pankowski) of Eugene, OR, sisters, Francie Millett (Ray) of Woodbury, MN, Judy Fay (Phil Campbell) of Helena, MT, Mary Fay of Bend, OR, sister-in-law Dianna (ChuChi) Bassett of Las Vegas, NV and grandchildren, Channing and Esme of Eugene, OR whose blonde, curly hair, blue eyes, and bounding spirits carry Vicki’s love and legacy.
Vicki will also be missed and remembered by her nieces and nephews, Mark Sather (Lisa) of Helena, MT, Michelle Glennon (Richard) of Missoula, MT, Craig Nelson (Jackie) of Helena, MT, Scott Millett (Stacey) of Woodbury, MN, Nicole Sather (Jim Abrahamson) of Hamilton, MT, Tara Haugen (Kris) of Duluth, MN, Brett Simpson of Richland, WA, Tara Fink (John) of Austin, TX and their families.
The family recently celebrated a reunion on Flathead Lake, MT and are cherishing memories made with Vicki in their midst.
The family is grateful to Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert, AZ for their care and support in Vicki’s final days. A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held this Spring in Williston, ND. An announcement will be published when plans are available. Memorials may be sent in Vicki’s honor to St. Jude’s Research Center or the charity of your choice.