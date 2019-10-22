Vernon “Vern” Oster, 89
Vernon “Vern” Oster, 89, of Williston, ND, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.
His service will be Monday, October 28th at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Williston, ND. Pastor Mike Callahan will be officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 27th, from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, in Williston and at the church on Monday one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
