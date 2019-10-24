Vernon “Vern” Oster, 89

Vernon passed away October 21, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home where he resided since August 2017.
Vernon J. Oster was born on January 16, 1930 to John and Katherine (Landseidel) Oster in Garrison, ND. He was the oldest of 7 children. The family moved to Fairview, ND when he was 7 years old and there his sister Mardella was born and brother Kenneth when Vernon was 14. The family moved to the Buford bottoms where his sister Carol, then brothers, Lloyd, Allen and Clark where born. The family packed up and moved to Glendive, MT and on to the Missoula, MT area, leaving Vernon behind.
Vernon was united in marriage to Delores Larsen on June 14, 1948 in Williston, ND. They lived in Buford, moved to Lewistown, MT for a few years and back to North Dakota and began farming in 1961 in the Buford-Trenton Irrigation District. Vernon spent his life raising sheep, pigs, cattle and a bunch of kids! He grew a variety of crops but mainly durum, sugar beets and corn. In 2001, he received a Top Grower Award for beets in his area.
Vernon served for many years on the BT Irrigation District Board and the Trenton School Board. He even made a trip to Washington DC with the Trenton Superintendent. There they met Senator Andrews; obtaining funding for a new school. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Buford until he moved into Williston, he then became a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church.
Delores passed away June 10, 1990 just short of her 60th birthday.
In 1993 he married Delpha Winward. Del passed away in April 25, 1997.
Vernon was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge #239.
In his retirement, he enjoyed burger nights at the Moose and visiting with his children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vernon fought a 5 year battle with multiple myeloma cancer and had quadruple bypass surgery at 87 years old.
Vernon is survived by his six Children; Bruce (Marci) Battle Lake, MN and children: Troy (Jenny) Williston, ND, Missy (Jody) Smith, Williston, ND, Jeremiah (Sarah) Madison, WI and Robert (Rachelle) Mandan, ND.
Steven (Paulette) Williston, ND and children: Benjamin (Brittany) Grand Forks, ND and Olivia (Dustin Njos) Williston, ND. Kathleen (Rocky) Stroh, Elk Grove, CA and children: DaWayne (Jessica) Williston, ND, Matthew (Angie) Elk Grove, CA and Adrian (Sabrina) Cameron Park, CA. Michael and children: Christopher (Alesha) Ray, ND, Dustin, Williston, ND and Jason, Williston, ND. Jennifer “Jo” (Randy) Hass, Ray, ND and children: Ryan (Brandie) Williston, ND, Kyle (Heather) Ray, ND and Miranda (Jonathan) Iblings, Ray, ND. Rosemarie (Rex) Olson and children: Preston and Tanner all of Williston, ND.
Great Grandchildren: Anton (Haley), Gregory, Zackery (Milla) and Abbigail Oster, Alexandra (Mat) Thompson and Brittney O’Neill all of Williston, ND. Nate (Megan), L.J. and Kourtney Smith all of Williston, ND. Mason and Lindy Oster, Mandan, ND. Jasleen Pulido, Elk Grove, CA, Ava Jean and Evelyn Marie Stroh, Cameron Park, CA. Ava Jo Lee and Jackson Oster, Ray, ND. Keagan (Luke), Cail, Ava Jo, and Rowan Hass, Williston, ND. Henry and Calvin Hass, Ray, ND. Ainsleigh Jo and Hattie Grace, Ray, ND.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Dakota Lynn and Brady Oster, Williston, ND. Brylee O’Neill, Williston, ND. Taedem O’Neill, Lochen and Brailey Thompson, Williston, ND. Braum Oster, Williston, ND. Quinn Smith all of Williston, ND.
Sister: Carol (Chuck) Morlock Missoula, MT. Brothers: Kenneth (Carol) Glasgow, MT, Lloyd (Carol) Corvalis, MT, Allen (Linda) Winnemucca, NV, and Clark, Bastrop, TX.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Oster; wives, Delores and Delpha; sister, Mardella French, daughter-in-law, Linda Oster and nephew, Dennis Oster.
The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great -great grandchildren is not money or material things, but rather a legacy of character and love and Vernon left us so much of both.
Vernon’s funeral service will be Monday, October 28th at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Williston, ND. Intern Mike Callahan will be officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 27th, from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, in Williston and at the church on Monday one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
