Vernon “Vern” Kvernum, 86, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 1, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
His funeral will be celebrated Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson will officiate and interment will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery (approximately 5:00 PM) in Columbus, ND.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.