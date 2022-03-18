Vernon Nelson, 72 a lifelong resident to the Tioga community, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St Joseph’s Hospital, Riverview FL.
Vernon was born October 13, 1949, to Oscar and Swanhild (Haugen) Nelson at Williston Hospital. He was raised and educated in Tioga graduating from Tioga High School with the Class of 1967. Vernon continued his education at North Dakota State University and graduated with bachelor’s in Civil Engineering. After graduation, Vernon moved back to Tioga and operated the family farm. He was hardworking farmer and very proud of the farm. He was also very appreciated within the farming community and grateful for the connections he had made over the years.
Vernon enjoyed spending time with family, he thought the world of his nieces, great nieces, and great nephew. He loved going to basketball games. He spent countless hours driving across the state to watch his great nieces and great nephew play sports. The fans and coaches knew him well and he was always trusted to show up no matter the distance or weather. He was their number one fan and great at providing advice.
Vernon is survived by his brother, Lee (Reness) Nelson; nieces, Danielle Nelson and Kristen Peterson; great nieces, Ally Nelson and Kinley Peterson; great nephew, Quintin Peterson; step niece, Tiffany (Ryan) Wimberly and family; extended family members and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Swanhild Nelson, niece Celeste Nelson.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Vernon’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate and burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tioga,
ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga with a Family & Friends Service to be held at 6:00 PM.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Vernon’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
