Vernon N. Kvernum, 86
Vernon N. Kvernum, 86, Williston, ND formerly of Gold Canyon, AZ passed away on Wed. January 1, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.
His funeral was celebrated Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson officiated and interment followed in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery (approximately 5:00 PM) in Columbus, ND.
Vernon Kvernum was born on Feb. 14, 1933 in rural Columbus, ND to Joseph and Zata (Gunlock) Kvernum. He attended Columbus High School graduating in 1951. Vernon then attended college at Montana State and UND before enlisting in the Army, serving two years in Germany. He returned to Columbus where he married Renea Belisle on Nov. 29, 1958. They resided in their home town of Columbus where he worked at Burke Divide Electric. They moved to Williston in 1971 where he began his lifelong career as manager at REC Williams Electric. Vernon worked and raised his family in Williston and retired in 1992. He spent his retirement years with his wife in Gold Canyon, AZ.
Vernon took great joy in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed a life of golfing, camping, fishing and hunting trips with his boys, twenty years of annual family vacations together in Big Sky, MT. He loved traveling with his wife Renea and especially loved their time together in AZ.
Vernon is survived by the love of his life, Renea, his four children; Elgin (Rylee) of Williston, ND, Darren (Kim) of Bottineau ND, Jeffrey of Williston, ND, and Stephanie (Troy) Hefta of Fargo, ND, his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Vern or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.