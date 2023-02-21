Vernon J. Bloom, 87

Vernon J. Bloom, age 87 of Gold Canyon, Arizona went to meet his Lord on February 1, 2023. Vern was born on January 24,1936 in Williston, North Dakota to John and Susan Bloom. He was Baptized and Confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Williston. As a young boy, he spent his summers at the Bloom & Simpson Family farms doing chores and operating all kinds of tractors and farm equipment. Vern was also very active in Boy Scouts. He graduated from Williston High School and was part of the 1952 State Football Championship - Coyotes team (Hon. Mention - All State) and as a senior the next year was recognized as a Co-Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the team. Vern also was undefeated as a wrestler in his senior year in the Heavyweight Division and won a silver medal at the State track meet throwing the javelin.

From 1955 - 1960, Vern started at Wahpeton Junior College, was inducted into the U.S. Navy and discharged two years later where he returned to ultimately finish his college career at North Dakota State University (NDSU) and earned his Civil Engineering Degree. For the last 60+ years, Vern has enjoyed following the sports teams of NDSU, especially in the last decade when the Bison football team was National Champs nearly every year!



