Vernon Dale Lind, 88

On September 24 th , 2019 Vernon passed away in rural Williams County. He was born May 1 st , 1931 to Josephine (Long) and Rudolph (Rube) Lind at his grandmothers’ home in rural Epping.
Vernon attended school in Truax township and later Epping Public School, he quit school so that he could help his Dad on the family farm with the crops and cattle. He joined the Army in 1952 — 1954 and served most of his time overseas in Germany and France, making many great friends while in the service.
After his discharge he graduated from Wahpeton State School of Science in May 1961 where he earned a degree in auto and diesel mechanics. After getting his degree, Vernon received advanced training with the John Deere Company of Minot, North Dakota in 1962 and then worked in several communities across Montana including Scobey, Sidney, Shelby and Missoula before coming back to Epping in 1973 to help run the family farm and a side business of repairing vehicles for family and friends.
He met his wife Joanne in September of 1963 and married her just a short 3 months later on December 15 th , at Bainville Lutheran Church during one of the coldest days of the year, with an outside temperature of -30°.
Vernon had many hobbies and was an avid collector of many things throughout the years. He was a member of the American Legion and read their magazine cover to cover whenever he received one. He enjoyed photography and would take photos of countless subjects, he also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in his yard.
After he had to quit working the family farm you could find Vernon searching the Gurney’s seed catalogs for fruits and vegetables in this year’s garden or more tulips and lilies. Vernon was fond of all his pets through his lifetime and during the last few you would rarely see him without his little dog Charlie Brown by his side. Above all Vernon’s love and caring heart has helped many family and friends throughout the years.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Joanne of 54 years and their children, Bryan (Wendy), Nyla, Leon, Michael (Shelli), Valerie (Kelly), Cathie Lang and their families; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Allan) Allard and Dorothy Lynch and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Josephine Lind; his sisters, Ruby Petty and Mary Knutson.
His memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Epping Lutheran Church. Pastor Nicole Martin will officiate. Cremation will take place.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
