Vernese Young, 94, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
A family service will held on Friday, 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston.
Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery in Ray, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate.
Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Vernese Gene was born in Beaver Creek Community in North Dakota on November 13, 1925, the daughter of Arthur and Ellen (Flowers) Hartsoch.
She married Harold Young in Beaver Creek Lutheran Church on August 3, 1947. They raised three sons, Gerald, Mark and John in the Beaver Creek Community. Vernese worked as a secretary for Boeing and Nationwide Insurance.
Vernese was a member of the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church and ladies aid. Her life was centered around the teachings of Christ and service in the church. She adored her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Vernese enjoyed sewing, baking, crocheting, traveling and gardening.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald Young of Oxnard, CA, Mark Young of Orlando, FL and John Young of Ray, ND; grandchildren; Anthony Young, David Young, Daniel (Michelle) Young, Lucas (Kelley) Young; 5 great- grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Vernese is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Young and numerous other family and friends.