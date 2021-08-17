Verna (Tilstra) Krahling, 78, of Madison, SD, passed away at her home on August 15, 2021, with family by her side. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural George, Iowa.
Verna Tilstra was born on December 20, 1942, to Fred and Evadina (Van Beek) Tilstra in Canton, SD. She attended grade-school in rural Inwood, IA, and graduated from Inwood High School in 1960 before attending Dordt College. She then went on to obtain her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Sioux City, IA. Verna was united in marriage to Conrad Krahling on June 26, 1964. Following Conrad’s call as a Lutheran pastor, they lived in Dubuque, IA, Sidney, MT, rural Williston, ND, Oldham, SD, and eventually moved to Madison, SD, in 2006. Verna worked part-time as a registered nurse and raised her family. She loved music and sang with the Alaethia Singers of rural Williston, played acoustic and bass guitar, and was also part of the Reflections singing group in Oldham. She was involved in the Oldham Food Pantry and helped start and operate the Oldham Daycare. She also enjoyed quilting, crafts, guitar instruction, flowers, gardening, working with the VBS program, and spending time with family. Verna was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.
She is survived by her husband, Conrad, of Madison; children, Conrad D. of Madison, Sharlene (Roger) Jensen of Oldham, David (Sarah Baie) Krahling of Denver, CO, and Jeanie Bruggeman of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Evan (Bailey) Jensen, Kelly (Brandon) Warnke, Ingrid Krahling, Imogene Krahling, Sulliman (Caitlyn) Al-Ostaz and Rachel Bruggeman; great granddaughter Rylan Jensen; brother, Glen (Donna) Tilstra; sisters- and brother-in-law, Ruth (Mike) Przymus, Grant (Marla) Krahling and Karen (Daryl) Elias; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Selene; son-in-law, Randy Bruggeman; and parents-in-law, Conrad and Fern Krahling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to some of Verna’s favorite charities. www.kinzleyfh.com