Verna Nelson, 95, of Williston, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
