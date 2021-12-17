Verna Nelsen, 95, of Williston, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Verna’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Verna will be laid to rest at the Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21 st from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Verna’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Verna was born in Williston on January 9, 1926 to Emmons and Alice (Burns) Ellis. Verna grew up on the family farm east of Williston. She attended Stony Creek School where she was in an acrobatic group who performed at different events. While attending Williston High School, she worked at Mercy Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She later began working at Good Samaritan Hospital and was there for many years. On August 12, 1944 she married Fred Nelsen in Sidney, Montana. They farmed south of Williston in McKenzie County where they raised their family. Besides farming, Fred also worked for Burlington Northern Railway and Verna continued her career as a nurse’s aide. They were married for 54 years before Fred passed away in 1998 and Verna continued to live at home until entering Bethel Home in 2004.
Verna liked being a homemaker and spending time with all her family. She was always cooking and baking and she shared all the goodies with her family. They were also the recipients of many beautiful quilts that she made. Coming from a musical family, she loved music and listening to her dad and brothers play all their musical instruments. She was a very kind person, was very patient, and had a good sense of humor.
Verna is survived by her sons, Gary (Shirley) Nelsen and Steven Nelsen; grandchildren, Kerry Pascal, Travis Nelsen, Tracy (Jeremy) Ledahl, Ginger (Brandon) McLean, Jennifer Elsbury , Trinity (Evan ) Wrolson, Bill Nelsen; great-grandchildren, Katrina Hill, Thomas Hill, Haley (Wesley) Rutherford, Shelby Nelsen (Ryan Sullivan), Corrina Ledahl, Jubilee Ledahl, Sigur Ledahl, Damian Dunn, Vince McLean, Brandon (Amber-Jo) Elsbury, Logan Mudge, Nevin Turner-Elsbury, Kyla Nelsen, Kasey Nelsen; great- great-grandchildren, Deion Hill, J’Veion Hill, DecLynn Hill, Jameson Hill, Coen Nelsen, Jasper Elsbury, Rylee Elsbury, Hunter Elsbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; daughter, Barbara Nelsen; grandson, Valence Pascal; great-granddaughter, Kanitra Hill; sisters, Myrtle Ellis, Mabel Arnold, Violet Haskins, Helen Ellis, Lillian Sorenson; brothers, Edwin Ellis, Harold Ellis, Donald Ellis, Fred Ellis; brothers-in-law, Harold Arnold, Al Haskins, Merlin Sorenson, Harry Nelsen, Harold Nelsen, Frank Nelsen; sisters-in-law, Pat Ellis, Patsy Ellis, Laurene Lowe, Mary Nelsen, Irene Nelsen; as well as many nieces and nephews.