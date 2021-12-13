Verna Mae Erickson, 91

Verna Mae (Vam) Erickson died at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
She was born February 16, 1930 in Sioux City, IA to Oscar and Helen Albeck. She graduated from Central High School in 1948.
Vam was united in marriage with Kenneth Erickson on October 21, 1950. They resided in Sioux City where their two children Connie and Doug were born. As Ken’s employment with a Finance Company kept them moving they lived in Laramie, WY, Council Bluffs, IA and Des Moines, IA before a transfer to Williston, ND in May of 1959 where they have since resided.
They spent many happy years at their lake home at Paradise Point. She enjoyed knitting, Hardanger, Bridge and Golf (even getting a hole in one!).
Vam is survived by husband, Ken at the Bethel Home; daughter, Connie (Don) Longmuir of Stanley, ND; son, Doug (Kimberly) Erickson of Cheshire, CT; grandchildren, Molly (Bob) Wheaton and their children, Raegan and Gavin of Brownstown, MI; Dr. Mark (Nikki) Longmuir and their children, Kolton, Logan, Jessa, Isaak and Henzlie of Stanley, ND; Jeff Erickson of Cheshire, CT and Jamie-Marie (Spenser) Wetmore of Berlin, CT; brother, Dean (Marcia) Albeck and sister-in-law, Lois Burke.
She joined her parents, Oscar and Helen Albeck; in-laws, Leonard and Ella Erickson; brother, Richard (Lois) Albeck; sister-in-law, Jean Albeck; brothers-in-law, Dwayne (JoAnn) Erickson and Irvin Burke; infant brother, Orville and sister, Connie.
In lieu of flowers please leave a memorial to your favorite charity.
Verna’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will be officiating. Verna will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Verna’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com