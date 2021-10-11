Verna E. Iverson, 94
Verna E. Iverson, 94, of Williston, ND passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND.
Verna’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. Verna will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
Verna Edwina (Skari) Iverson was born on June 2, 1927, six minutes before her twin brother, to Albert and Laura (Elken) Skari in Arnegard Township. She attended school at Farland Country School, two years of high school in Arnegard and completed her high school education in Watford City, ND in 1945. While in school, she participated as an assistant cheerleader, majorette, played basketball, and sang in the choir. She attended college in Williston, ND.
On October 9, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph H. Iverson, at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Together they raised a family of four as well as a foster son on a farm in Farland Township. They moved to Williston, ND in 1965. They were active members of Farland Church, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church and Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church. They served side by side teaching Sunday School, playing the organ for 58 years, singing in and directing the choir and fulfilling many roles in each church’s leadership group.
She was a 4-H leader and WMF President in McKenzie County and secretary for the PTA in Watford City. Following and cheering on her children, grandchildren, great-grand children in all their activities, which would take Joe and Verna on many road trips. They especially enjoyed their trips to California, Branson, MO and Norway.
Verna worked at the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City and JC Penney Store in Williston. She later worked as a medical transcriptionist for 31 years at Western Dakota Medical Clinic in Williston. She was an excellent cook and one of her signature goodies was Swedish almond cakes. She loved crossword puzzles, crocheting, reading and playing Bunko with her friends.
From being born in the depression era and later becoming an expert cell phone texter, she experienced great changes over her nine decades of life. Some changes were harder than others, but she always counted on her faith and God’s inerrant Word to see her through.
She is survived by her sons, David (Tina) Iverson of Ballantine, MT, Pastor Dean J. Iverson of Williston ND; daughter, Deanna (Art) Lopez of Aubrey, TX; grandchildren, Hal (Tiffany) Iverson of Ballantine, MT, Michael (Raelyn) Iverson of Alexander, ND, Susan (Terry) Rivers of Maple Grove, MN, Nicole (Nick) Fister of Kalispell, MT, Matthew (Kim) Lopez of Frisco, TX, Tim Lopez of San Jose, CA, and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph of 69 years; daughter, Dianne; foster son, Carlyle Mikkelson; her parents; daughter-in-law, Eileen (Tande) Iverson; grandchild, Tanya Brown; brothers, Iner, Vernon, infant George Albert Skari; sisters, Esther Kundert, Grace Johnson, Juliette Lundquist, Margaret Mai, Selma Engen, Mildred Vernon; cousin, Ruth Carns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home Foundation, 1515 2nd Ave. West, Williston, ND 58801.