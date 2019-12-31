Verlyn Curtis Peterson, 86
Verlyn Curtis Peterson, 86, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, at the Tioga Nursing Home. Verlyn was born December 15, 1933, in Kittson County, Minnesota to Harry and Alvina (Eilertson) Peterson. Verlyn enlisted in the Army on November 19, 1952 and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Sergeant on October 19, 1954. While in the Army he received multiple metals for his service in Korea. After serving, Verlyn moved to Tioga where he worked for a roustabout company before going to KBM and eventually Amerada Hess.
Verlyn married the love of his life, Marvell Joyce Felber on August 6, 1955. They welcomed two children: Jennifer Lea Peterson and Ture Jon Peterson. In 1973, Verlyn retired from Amerada Hess and bought the local bowling alley, B&B Center, which he and his family ran until 1991. Verlyn was a staple in the bowling community and was very passionate about bowling throughout his entire life. He was inducted into the North Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame in 1998 and bowled in many national tournaments around the US. Unfortunately he was never able to achieve the elusive perfect game of 300 but he was able to watch his son, Ture roll his first 300 and celebrate together. He was also an active member of his church, the American Legion, and 40&8.
Verlyn and Marvell enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with their family and friends. Some of his favorite times were times spent at the bowling alley, fishing at White Earth Bay, golfing at the Tioga Country Club, playing softball and cards with friends.
Left to honor Verlyn and remember his love are his beloved wife of 64 years, Marvell; son, Ture (Andrea) Peterson; son-in-law, Lynn Peterson; 5 grandchildren, Lynsey (Scott) Kjos, Brant Peterson, Benten (Hannah) Peterson, Alison Peterson and Anna Peterson (fiancé Braden Henningsgard); 5 great-grandchildren, Landen, Aspyn, Boston, Altas and Salem; sister, Darlene (Eldo) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alvina, brothers, Glenmore, Darrell and Kenneth; sister, Elaine; and daughter, Jennifer.
Family, friends and others whose lives Verlyn touched are invited to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 302 4th St NE in Tioga, North Dakota. Pastor Booth will officiate. Burial will follow at the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. A visitation will also be held for those who wish to attend at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com