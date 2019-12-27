Verlyn Curtis Peterson, 86 passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the Tioga Nursing home. Verlyn was born December 15, 1933 in Kittson County Minnesota to Harry and Alvina (Eilertson) Peterson. Verlyn enlisted in the Army November 19, 1952 and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Sergeant October 19, 1954. While in the Army he received multiple metals for his service in Korea. After serving, Verlyn moved to Tioga where he worked for a roustabout company before going to KBM and eventually Amerada Hess.
Verlyn married the love of his life Marvell Joyce Felber on August 6, 1955.
They welcomed two children: Jennifer Lea Peterson and Ture Jon Peterson. In 1973 Verlyn retired from Amerada Hess and bought the local bowling alley, B&B Center, which he and his family ran until 1991. Verlyn was a staple in the bowling community and was very passionate about bowling throughout his entire life.
He was inducted into the North Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame in 1998 and bowled in many national tournaments around the US. Unfortunately he was never able to achieve the elusive perfect game of 300 but he was able to watch his son Ture roll his first 300 and celebrate together. He was also an active member of his church, the American Legion, and 40&8.
Verlyn and Marvell enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with their family and friends. Some of his favorite times were times spent at the bowling alley, fishing at White Earth Bay, golfing at the Tioga Country Club, and playing softball and cards with friends.
Left to honor Verlyn and remember his love are his beloved wife of 64 years Marvell; son Ture (Andrea) Peterson; son-in-law Lynn Peterson, 5 grandchildren Lynsey (Scott) Kjos, Brant Peterson, Benten (Hannah) Peterson, Alison Peterson, and Anna Peterson (fiancé Braden Henningsgard); 5 great grandchildren Landen, Aspyn, Boston, Altas, and Salem; sister Darlene (Eldo) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Alvina, brothers Glenmore, Darrell, and Kenneth; sister Elaine; and daughter Jennifer.
Family, friends and others whose lives Verlyn touched are invited to the First Baptist Church 302 4th St NE in Tioga at 1pm on January 4, 2020 to celebrate his life with burial to follow.
A viewing will also be held for those who wish to attend at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, 104 S Main St Tioga, from 1:00-5:00 pm on Friday January 3, 2020.