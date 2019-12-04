Verlin Fossum, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away, Saturday morning, November, 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Dickinson, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorial be directed to UMM, PO BOX 111, Epping, ND 58843.
A family service open to family and friends will be held Sunday evening, December 8th at 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Verlin or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8th from 1:00 PM until 5:00PM and at the Church on Monday December 9th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.