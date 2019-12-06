Verlin Fossum, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away, Saturday morning, November, 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Dickinson, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Brian Knutson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorial be directed to UMM, PO BOX 111, Epping, ND 58843
A family service open to family and friends will be held Sunday evening, December 8th at 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Verlin Leonard Fossum was born October 31st, 1937 in Williston, ND to Harry L. and Laura A. (Hancock) Fossum. He attended school in Williston and graduated with the AWESOME class of 1955. He attended college at North Dakota State University in Fargo, majoring in civil engineering. After college he went to work for the North Dakota Highway Department working on Interstate 94 from Richardton to Medora doing the surveying for the concrete bridges. It was during this time he met the love of his life Ann Kueffler and on May 4th, 1963 they were married in Grenora ND. They were blessed with two children.
In 1965, he returned to McKenzie County to farm his Uncle Alvin Fossum’s land. In 1966, his father (Harry) had a heart attack, so he helped farm his land also. In 1974, Verlin and Ann built a house on the homestead, and he resided there until his stroke in 2011. During this time numerous nieces and nephews stayed during the summer learning his work ethic and experiencing fun adventures along the way. Verlin was a man of great integrity, he had a huge zest for life. A heart of gold, a charismatic charm and a mischievous wit about him and he lit up a room when he walked in. No one was a stranger very long in his presence. Verlin had a gentle, calm spirit, slow to anger and quick to love. He had a generous giving nature, donating his time and resources to many different organizations over the years. His love for family, friends and making a difference were important to him. The pride and joy of his life were his granddaughters. He enjoyed every “precious” moment with them, attending every gymnastic meet they competed in and he was very proud of both.
Verlin was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church. He was involved in the Scouting program while his son was a member. He was president of the Wilbur School District and he served as a supervisor for Wilbur Township for 30 years. He served on the original Board of Directors of the ND Wheat Producers and served as Sec-Treasure for many years. He served on the Board of Directors for North West Grain for 29 years, 13 of those as Sec-Treasure. He belonged to the Alexander Lions Club serving on the board of Directors, as president and zone chairman of the District. He served on the Board of Directors for the Williston Rural Fire District and as chairman of the board for many years.
He served in the National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He belonged to the United Commercial Travelers, ND Stockman’s Association, ND Grain Growers, Moose, American Legion, and Elks.
Verlin is survived by his Son Darcy (Michelle) of Gladstone, ND, Granddaughters Acacia (Whitewater, WI) Ayanna (Gladstone, ND), Daughter Renae (Jody) of Alexander, ND, Brother-n-law Lee Taylor, Sister-n-law Mary Jo Fossum.
He was preceded in death by his Wife Ann (Kueffler) Fossum, his Parents Harry Leonard Fossum and Laura (Hancock) Fossum. Brother Bryce Fossum, Sister Verda Taylor. Brothers-in-law Art Sorenson, Lawrence Hellman, Darrell Kueffler, Dave Gartner, Lawrence Kueffler and Niece Judy Sorenson.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Verlin or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8th from 1:00 PM until 5:00PM and at the Church on Monday December 9th for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.