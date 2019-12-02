Verlin Fossum, 82
Verlin Fossum, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away, Saturday morning, November, 30, 2019 at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
