Verl Huravitch, 78
Verl Huravitch, 78 of Williston, passed away at his home in Williston, under the care of hospice, surrounded by his family on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.
His funeral service with military rites will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Wheelock Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, from Noon until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Verl Anton Huravitch was born on April 4, 1942 to William and Cora (Willard) Huravitch in a log cabin in Wheelock, North Dakota. He was raised in Wheelock with his 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He was educated through the 8th grade in the rural Truax School.
In April 1963, Verl joined the Army and went off to boot camp and radar training in Fort Bliss, Texas. He earned his G.E.D. in the Army. He then moved on to Cleveland, Ohio where he became a radar operator and served two short terms in Vietnam. Upon Verl’s honorable discharge, he moved to Williston and met Ernestine Red Tomahawk.
On March 28, 1967, Verl and Ernestine were united in marriage. Together they had 5 children. Verl started his own business, Huravitch Excavating and then went onto farming and ranching. Verl also worked as a Land Surveyor, taking photos in planes for city planning. Verl was also a certified park ranger at one point in his life. In his retirement years he helped his friend, Jerome Holmes with various jobs for the City of Williston.
Verl had many hobbies, including making wine, woodworking, building birdhouses, totem poles, and he was especially proud of his “White Lightning Bar.” He enjoyed fishing, in open water and on the ice. He also travelled to Florida to partake in deep sea fishing. Verl liked to keep busy. He was an active hunter, gardener, coin and gun collector. Music was also a passion for him. He played bluegrass music in his bar, and in his younger years, he played the banjo. Verl liked to cook for his family and friends at various places in downtown Williston, in his younger years, he even made wedding cakes! Verl never met a stranger he wouldn’t adopt into his family.
Verl was an artistic man, referred to as a “Jack of all Trades.” This kind, giving spirit will be missed by all that knew him.
The family extends a special thanks to grandson Luke Safely for being a caregiver in the last weeks of dad’s life. The members of “Bras for a Cause” for their donation in his time of need. And special friends, Donnie and Dorothy Kulczyk for the support and friendship over the years.
Verl is survived by his children; Arvin (Wilma) Hurvaitch, Sharol (William) Matejovic, Candace (Dean Wagner) Tininenko, Denton Huravitch; grandchildren, Kimberly, Luke, Danielle, Brett, Brandon, Austin, Marisa, Trevor, Mariah, Michael, Trystin, Skylar, Hailey, Jocelyn, Talon, Marissa, Unique and Landon; five great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Huravitch; sister, Lareda Donaker; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded him in death were his parents; William and Cora Huravitch; wife, Ernestine; brothers, Billie and Vernon Huravitch; sisters, Thelma Wrolson and Cora Jean Hanson; son, Wesley Huravitch; and grandson, Steven Huravitch.
