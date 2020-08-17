Verl Huravitch, 78 of Williston, passed away at his home in Williston, under the care of hospice, surrounded by his family on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.
His funeral service with military rites will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Wheelock Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, from Noon until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Verl or leave condolences for his family.