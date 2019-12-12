Velma Enger, 90, of Stanley, ND, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Palermo, ND. Pastor Carter Hill and Pastor Sarah Sorenson will co-officiate. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Palermo, ND. A family service, open to the public, will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour prior to services at the church.