Vandalia Bourrett, 87, a longtime resident of Williston, ND, Great Falls, MT, Phoenix/Cottonwood, AZ, Boerne TX and currently Frisco, TX. She passed away May 2, 2018, in Frisco, TX where her memorial was held in her honor.
Born Vandalia Nell Maze on October 26, 1930 to Martha and Walter Maze in Williston, N.D., she is survived by her daughter, Charlene Eide (Chip), Little Elm, TX; granddaughter, Laticia Fuller (Jeremy), Frisco, TX; great granddaughter, Jadyn Fuller; great grandson, Linkyn Fuller; grandson, Sean Thompson (Vivienne), Frisco, TX.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death, by her husband of 37 years, Bud A. Bourrett; her parents, Martha and Walter Maze; her brothers and sisters: Walter Jr., Lloyd, George, Hyla, Sam, Alva, Neva and Annie (at birth); Her first husband, Jerome C. Nelson, several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.
She loved being with her family, friends and especially her grand kids and great grand kids playing cards, cooking and traveling. While traveling the country in their RV she enjoyed writing children books.
She also gave much of her time to the children in the areas she lived bringing the word of God to them going into the neighborhoods of less fortunate and working with the soup kitchens preparing the food and distributing it to the families.
She has served the Lord well and is loved and missed by all!
A private graveside memorial will be held June 22, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Williston where her ashes will be set alongside her loving husband.