Valerie Jane Calvert, 67
Valerie Jane Calvert, 67 of Wichita, Kansas lost a long battle with cancer on Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born March 1, 1954 in Turtle Lake, North Dakota to LeRoy and Agnes (Biesterfeld) Messer. She married Marc Calvert on Jan 2, 2004 and he survives. Also surviving are her sisters, Marcella (Steve) Harlan; Peggy (David) Howe; and Becky (James) Wheeler; and numerous nieces and nephews. With her marriage to Marc, she embraced the role of “Grandma” and will be missed by the Calvert family. Valerie’s parents; brother-in -law Steve Harlan; and younger sister Bonnie Ahlstedt preceded her in death.
Valerie was a long-time resident of Wichita, where she moved after graduating from Williston High School (Williston, North Dakota) in 1972. Valerie loved people and driving. Her mother often commented that as a child, if you turned your back on Val she would be off visiting with other children up and down the street. During high school her favorite pastime was loading the car up with her friends and dragging main street in Williston. Her love of driving was reflected in her career choices. She had her CDL license permitting her to drive 18-wheelers coast to coast; driving school bus for handicap children; and transporting children in the foster care system. The only time Val sat still was when she was reading or working at the computer. Upon retirement Valerie’s interests expanded to include quiet time activities such as crocheting and reading the many cookbooks she had collected over the years.
A traditional German wake will be held for the family in Wichita. Memorial contributions can be made to Beauties and Beasts animal rescue group in Wichita, Kansas.