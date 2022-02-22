Tyler Kroshus, 26, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Crosby with Pastor Janet Gwin officiating.
Tyler Alan Kroshus came into this world at a whopping 10lbs, 1oz, July 25, 1995. He was born to Misty Duchaine and Shane Kroshus. He and Misty lived with the Val and Arden Eide family until he was three years old. He loved helping and hanging out with grandpa Arden. He even helped his aunt Stephanie by packing his diapers into her car when she left for college. He loved spending time at Van Hook and hanging out with his many cousins there. He was a shy, thoughtful boy. At age 3, he went to live with Shane’s parents, Bob and Darlene Kroshus. He was blessed with two sets of loving grandparents as well as his parents and aunts and uncles from both families. He was the spoiled only grandchild on both sides for many years!
He was a lifelong “Divide County Maroon” attending grade school and high school in Crosby. He liked playing card games such as Old Maid, Smear or Poker with the Kroshus family as well as computer games with his many friends. He and his grandma Deanie were especially close. They both loved to stay up late at night and sleep late in the morning. She said that she believed it was her calling to raise him. She loved planning his birthday parties in the summer and Christmas events that included everyone. He decided to play football in high school and was happy to go with the team to the state tournament in 2012 where they took second place. He also was in Future Business Leaders of America and earned the privilege to attend their national convention. He was a confirmed member of Concordia Lutheran church, Crosby. He especially enjoyed going on adventures with his grandpa Bob and uncles, Russ and Kelly. They panned gold in Montana. His most epic adventure was a trip to Banff, Canada with his dad, uncle Russ and cousin Jerad Olson. They went white water rafting, zip lining and camping. Grandpa Bob always called him “Junior”. At 8 years old, he had his first plane ride with Val and Arden when they went to Chicago.
After high school he went to live with Val and Arden at Van Hook. He worked in grounds maintenance at Van Hook for one summer and then decided to try his hand at cooking. He worked first at the Van Hook Travel Plaza and then Ranchman’s supper club. His coworkers at Ranchman’s were like a second family to him. He worked well under the pressure of getting tasty food out in a timely manner. We will miss his special homemade pizza! While working at Ranchman’s he met and married Ashley Rezin November 21, 2018. They established their home in Stanley while Tyler continued to work at Ranchman’s. He was a big dreamer with plans of running his own steak house, traveling on ghost hunting adventures, seeing his favorite band, Oliver Tree in Colorado and thoughts of moving to Montana this summer.
Tyler was a huge animal lover. He especially loved his cats, Orange Boy and Small Cat and his dog, Ada. Donations may be made to the Stanley Animal Rescue Group or any Rescue shelter or the Divide County football program in Tyler’s memory.
Tyler’s friends and family will remember him as a shy teddy bear of a man. He gave the best hugs. He had a quick smile and quiet laugh. We truly wish he was not gone so soon.
Tyler is survived by wife, Ashley; father and stepmother, Shane and Traci Kroshus and their children, Austin, Brady and Piper; grandpa Bob Kroshus; uncles, Russ Kroshus and Kelly Kroshus and his children; grandparents, Val and Arden Eide; uncle and aunts, Erik, Lisa, Steph (Brad) and Kirsten (Joey); stepfather Butch Richardson and half brothers Zachary and David and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Misty and grandma Deanie. We know they welcomed him to heaven with open arms.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home, Crosby is in charge of arrangements.