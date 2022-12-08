Truman Robert Olson, 84 Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Truman Robert Olson, 84, most recently of Williston, formerly of California, and Rolla, ND, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022.In keeping with Trumans wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and a service will be held at a later date.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Truman or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Truman Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Williston Cremation Condolence Nd Robert Olson Alexius Hospital California Load comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal suspended Watford City man pled guilty to felonies in $2.4 million oil skimming case Williston mail delivery delays attributed to postal carrier shortage Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts Watford City high schooler needs $5K more to sing in NYC ConnectUs Therapy announces new nonprofit foundation, celebrates one-year anniversary Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase Attempted murder suspect released on $1M bond North Dakota getting $4.1M through settlement over Google location tracking BIO Girls looks to expand to Williston thanks to grant