Truman Robert Olson, 84, most recently of Williston, formerly of California, and Rolla, ND, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022.

In keeping with Trumans wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and a service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Truman Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


