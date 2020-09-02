Tresa Rooks, 59
Tresa Rooks, 59, of Buckeye, Arizona, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home in Buckeye, AZ.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Tresa or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
