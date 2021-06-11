Tresa Rooks, 59
Tresa Rooks, 59, of Buckeye Arizona, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home in Buckeye, AZ.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Military rites will be held outside the church following the service.
Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Tresa’s obituary page, under events.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Tresa or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.