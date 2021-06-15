Tresa Rooks, 59, of Buckeye, Arizona, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home in Buckeye, AZ.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and Military Rites will be held following the service at the church. Friends and family are welcome to gather at 10:00 AM at the church, to share memories, and sign the guest book. The service will be live streamed, you can watch the service on our website eversoncoughlin.com, and click on her name.
Tresa was born September 02, 1960, in Chattanooga, TN. After graduating from Bridgeport High School, she served in the U.S. Army as a Veterinarian Technician. One of her most proud moments serving was when she was chosen to serve President George and Mrs. Barbara Bush in the White House.
She was married to Craig Rooks on June 19, 1989 in Knoxville, TN. Together they continued to serve in the Army and travel the world until settling in Williston, ND in 1997.
Tresa spread joy and laughter to everyone she met. She enjoyed any beach and body of water, but especially the Gulf of Mexico. She cherished her family and friends, and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Dianna LaBar (Phil III), grandchildren Mariane, Brooklyn, and Hunter; son Garet Rooks (Nicole Adams); mother Diane Hadden (Don); and siblings Janie England (David) and Larry Reeves (Janice). She was preceded in death by her husband Craig Rooks.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Tresa or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.