Tony Sauer, 52, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston, under the care of Hospice, early Saturday morning, February 19, 2022.

In keeping with Tony’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no local services will be held.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Tony or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Sauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

