Toni R. Axelson, 78 Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago

Toni R. Axelson, 78, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.His funeral service will be at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Williston, ND on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. Marianne Ell of Wittman, Maryland will be officiating.A visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversonfh.com to share memories of Toni and to leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Toni Axelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.