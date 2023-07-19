Toni R. Axelson, 78, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

His funeral service will be at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Williston, ND on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. Marianne Ell of Wittman, Maryland will be officiating.

