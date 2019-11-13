Toby Helgeson, 73, of Alamo, North Dakota, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, at CHI St. Alexis Health in Bismarck, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo, ND. Rev. Emily Shipman will officiate and interment will follow in the Hauge Cemetery.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Toby or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday, November 18th.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.