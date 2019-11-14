Toby Helgeson, 73, of Alamo, North Dakota, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, at CHI St. Alexis Health in Bismarck, North Dakota.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo, ND. Rev. Emily Shipman will officiate and interment will follow in the Hauge Cemetery.
Toby Warren Helgeson was born on July 18, 1946 to Norman and Eleanor (Miller) Helgeson.
He attended schools in Ellisville Township and Alamo, North Dakota.
Toby and his brother Dick, and dad Norman farmed and ranched together for many years raising wheat, alfalfa and cattle. There wasn’t anything “the boys” couldn’t repair, often called on by neighbors for their help. Toby enjoyed the summers and the people he met while working at the 29 mile corner at the age of 14.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge where he met Barb Nasner Stair. The two were married on June 15, 1998. When they wed, he gained a son and a daughter, and consequently, five grandchildren.
Toby enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap-shooting with Tri-County Sportsmen’s Club of Grenora. He was on Winner Township board, and Hauge Cemetery Board. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Every day Toby took a drive to check on things, oil wells, crops, and cows in the pasture.
All the oil workers and truck drivers knew if you needed anything- you called Toby!
He is survived by his wife, Barb and her children, Kathy Michels and Mike (Jodi) Stair of Williston; his grandchildren, Abby and Austin Stair, Megan, Brett and Jenna Michels; sisters, Joan (Curtis) Hokanson of Alamo,ND, Mary (Steve) Wintermantel of Canby, OR; nephews and nieces, Kevin, Warren, Stacy and LeAnn Hokanson, Steve“Jeff” and Kristy Wintermantel.
Toby was proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, Dick.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Toby or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday, November 18th.
