Timothy “Tim” James Falcon, 60
Timothy Falcon, 60, of Williston, North Dakota area, passed away Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at the Maryhill Manor in Enderlin, North Dakota.
Tim was born in Havre, Montana on December 19, 1959. He resided in Williston and Trenton. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth “Knute” Falcon, his brother, Kerry Falcon, and sister, Karla Stoll-Drovdal. Tim is survived by his three children, Jennifer Rolston, Derrick Falcon and Bridgette Ellenson and 7 grandsons, Denton, Hayden, Evyn, Gavin, Jaydin, Cadence and Alex. Tim is also survived by his mother, Molly Falcon, and siblings, Kelly Falcon, Kenny Falcon, Theresa Arrighi, Terry Hagan, Lori “Misty” Falcon and Tammi Dickerson. Tim has touch each of our hearts in a special way that he will remain with us always.
Funeral services with be private for family only, but we will host the “Celebration of Life” on Friday, November 13 beginning 4:00 PM at 118 1st Ave West, Williston, ND.
