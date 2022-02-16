Timothy Rossland, 66
Timothy Rossland, 66, of rural Williston, passed away at his farm, North of Williston on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Faith Lutheran Church, north of Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and interment in Bethania Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 16, from noon until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
Timothy Dale Rossland was born on May 17, 1955, the son of Oscar and Evalyn (Halphide) Rossland in Williston, ND. He was raised and educated in Williston.
He received his Bachelor’s degree from Minot State University and a degree in radiological technology from Trinity Health Radiologic Technology Program. He spent many years working in radiology at Trinity Health, but his true passion and love was always the farm.
His farming adventure began at a young age with his father. He never lost sight of his love for farming and continued it throughout all of his life. Morning sunrises, harvest moons, and the smell of fresh grain were some of his favorite pleasures.
Tim had two children (Eric and Kassy) and one granddaughter (Laynie). Together they took exciting road trips, learned many life lessons, and shared unforgettable experiences. His immense love for them brought bushels of happiness to his life.
He liked his “big boy” toys, from tractors and motorcycles to ultralights and hang gliders, you could always find him in the outdoors having fun. He enjoyed motor cross racing and cross-country road trips from North Dakota to Arizona then out to California to visit family and friends, find new experiences, and see the beauty God created.
Tim was a member of the Lutheran church and very active in his faith. He would often quote relevant bible verses and stories throughout his daily life, and always made sure the church and cemetery grounds were well maintained (he loved being on out on that lawn mower).
Tim was a genuine, loving, and compassionate person whose love of both people and animals was obvious to all who interacted with him. He was always the first to provide a helping hand, and whole heartedly cared for his pets and the wildlife around his farm. He will be sadly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Surviving family includes, son Eric Rossland, daughter Kassy (Landis) Bloms; granddaughter Laynie Bloms; brother David (Kay) Rossland; sisters Dorothy (Gary) Bertrand, and Doris Martinson; his nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Evalyn Rossland and sister Cynthia Rae Rossland.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Tim or leave condolences for his family.