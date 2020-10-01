Timothy Ernest Knutson, 66, of Williston, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020.
In Keeping with Tim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Tim’s life beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home located at 13285 Highway 1804 east of Williston.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book on Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic, the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
If unable to attend Saturday’s celebration, there will be another celebration there will be announced sometime in the Spring of 2021.
Timothy Ernest Knutson was born on May 17, 1954 to Miles and Ernestine (Anderson – Long) Knutson in Williston North Dakota. He graduated from Williston in 1972. While attending school he worked at the Red Owl.
Timothy worked for Wisco and various other jobs related to the oil industry. In the early 90’s he started his own business W.I.S.E. Service and had many loyal customers. Tim was a hard worker and very proud of his work ethic. On September 5, 1989, he married Marla (Crossfield) in Williston, ND. They just celebrated 31 years together.
In 2013 he met Bill and Amarins Harrison and they became fast friends. Tim said Amarins was the adopted daughter he never had. The Harrison girls, Cheyenne (17), Jasmine (15), Robin (13), were the grandchildren he never had. He spoiled them and loved them dearly.
Tim is survived by his wife, Marla; and his loyal friend Daisy Mae of Williston; in laws, Buddy and Monty Crossfield of Oklahoma City; sister in law, Jody Fixen of Williston, along with her children; niece Megan Fixen of Minot, Alexis (Nevada) Moe and son Aspen of Moorhead, MN; sister and brother in law Lori (Duane) Jorstad of Arizona, along with their son, Zach Jorstad, of Williston; Marla’s Aunt Leigh Marie Alberts of Dent, MN; and friend Myrna Slaamot of Williston; brother, Rodney (Becky) Knutson of Stevensville; nephew, Matt Knutson of Stevensville; niece, Jessie (Shawn) Lyons and their children, Ella and Miccah of Spokane Valley, WA; niece, Janna (Shane) Weber, along with their children, Grayson and Adrionna of Corallis, MT; cousins, Patty (Jim) Smith, Mike Parent, Dean Johnson, David Johnson, Teddy Johnson, and many others.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister in law, D.K. and Janie Long; brother, Cubby Long; uncle, Kermit Knutson; aunt, Minnie (Anderson) Parent, aunt Mae (Anderson) Johnson; Pauline Knutson; and his dog, Boots.
Tim – you have been my rock, and my strength for 31 wonderful years. I miss you so much and I love you, Marla.
To our family and friends, I thank you so much. I feel your arms wrapped around me during this time. I know what love and true friendship is, and each of you are helping me now, and I love each of you. Thank you to all of the people that have signed the online guest book in memory of Tim.
To Daddy – Thank you for playing ball with me and for letting me go outside to the backyard many times a day. For taking me on our 3:00 PM road trip, for the hugs, kisses, and belly rubs! From Daisy May.
