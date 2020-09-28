Timothy Ernest Knutson, 66, of Williston, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020.
In Keeping with Tim’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Tim’s life beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home located at 13285 Highway 1804 east of Williston.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book on Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
An interment of his cremated remains will be announced sometime in the Spring of 2021.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Tim or leave condolences for his family.