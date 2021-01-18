Tim Mockel, 69
Tim Mockel, 69, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021 at his home in Williston.
Tim’s Graveside Committal Service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston on Thursday, January 21st from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Tim or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.