Memorial services for Thoral C. Sax, 83 of Watford City, ND are at 11:00 A.M., (CDT) Monday, November 28, 2022. at the First Lutheran Church, Watford City with Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen officiating.
Thoral Conrad Sax was born April 19, 1939 in Watford City, the son of Arleton and Alice (Gunderson) Sax. He grew up on the family farm at what was then the town of Banks, ND. As a youngster, he spent many days with his brothers exploring the hills and river bottom of their farm. He was given the nickname of Bucky by his family.
Thoral was baptized and confirmed at the Banks Lutheran Church. He attended the Banks Country School through the eighth grade and then graduated from Watford City High School where he excelled in football, track and basketball. After graduation, he attended the North Dakota State College of Science at Wahpeton, ND and studied welding. He was also on the football team while there. He then returned to Watford City and entered the workforce which at the time was experiencing another oil boom. He hired on as a truck driver for Eklund Brothers Trucking. He continued driving for a time after his father passed away and then he and his brother Sherwin took over the farming/ranching operation. He later became sole owner and operator.
Thoral was involved in the community being a past member of the McKenzie County School District #1 school board, on the board of the McKenzie County Soil Conservation District, belonged to Garden Lutheran Church, the North Dakota Stockman’s Association, and was named McKenzie County’s Outstanding Young Farmer in 1974. He was a member of the North Dakota Simmental Association and was one of the first ranchers in the state that introduced the Simmental breed of cattle into his herd of cows.
While in high school, he met his future wife, Patty Gallagher. They were married for 63 years. Together they raised four daughters. He was so very proud of them and attended all their activities, whether school, church, 4-H or whatever they were involved in. He didn’t want to miss anything. When grandchildren came along, same thing. His greatest joy was being around his family. He especially enjoyed Sunday afternoons when family members would come to visit, play games and have a meal together. He enjoyed telling stories from when he was a kid, things he and his siblings did. Especially the shenanigans he and his brothers would think up. Lots of entertaining stories from the country school also. Thoral enjoyed hunting, fishing, rodeos, football and was a true Minnesota Viking fan. No matter what direction the game was going, he was sure it would end as a win for the Vikings.
After retiring from farming, Thoral saw the need for water in the Bakken oil fields and opened the Sax Water Depot in 2011. He operated the water depot until closing in September of this year.
Thoral passed away November 24th at the McKenzie County Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
Thoral is survived by his wife, Patty, daughters Debra (Douglas) Rolfsrud, Vicki (Winton) Wold, Sherri (Randy) Heiser and Alecia (Patrick) Spacher. Twelve grandchildren; Meghan (Ryne) Hendrickson, Kyle (Josie) Rolfsrud, Morgan Rolfsrud (Ty Strickland), Calli (CJ) Thorne, Blake (Whitney) Wold, Ryan (Courtney) Heiser, Haley Heiser, Brock Heiser, Madison, Brandon, Allison, and Jordan Spacher. Nine great grandchildren; Tylee, Casen and Laney Thorne, Cora, Stella, and Wyatt Hendrickson, Carson, Dawson and Emma Heiser. Brother Carroll (Michon) Sax, sisters Arlene Sax, Merilyn Smith and Gayle (Stan) Jaeger and his nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Sherwin and Gary and an infant sister.
