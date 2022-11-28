221129-obit-Sax

Memorial services for Thoral C. Sax, 83 of Watford City, ND are at 11:00 A.M., (CDT) Monday, November 28, 2022. at the First Lutheran Church, Watford City with Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen officiating. You will be able to sign Thoral’s register book on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com

Thoral Conrad Sax was born April 19, 1939 in Watford City, the son of Arleton and Alice (Gunderson) Sax. He grew up on the family farm at what was then the town of Banks, ND. As a youngster, he spent many days with his brothers exploring the hills and river bottom of their farm. He was given the nickname of Bucky by his family.

