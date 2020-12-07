Thor Strand, 84
Thor Adolf Strand passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born June 16, 1936 in Strasjo, Sweden. He grew up in Rodmyra, Sweden and immigrated with his family to the USA in 1951.
He graduated from McGregor High School. He joined the Army National Guard and was activated to active duty soon after getting married and served during the Berlin Crisis. He worked for Oilfield Services and later for Amerada Hess. He retired from Amerada Hess after 33 years.
Thor married Eileen Franson in 1961, making their home in Tioga, McGregor, and White Earth before building their long-time home in the White Earth Valley in 1972. Thor enjoyed raising beef cattle for years in the valley. Recent health issues caused Thor and Eileen to move to Eden Prairie, MN. Thor enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing, bowling, dancing, going for hikes, and the “men’s coffee club.” He was known for his friendliness, fun personality, quick wit, humor, and smile. He and Eileen enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with friends and family.
Thor was an active member of Zion Free Lutheran Church, American Legion, Tioga Country Club, and Sons of Norway.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters, Annette (Paul Hansen), Lynae, and Evonne (Josh Bugbee); grandchildren, Abby and Kara Hansen, Elin and Axel Bugbee; sisters, Eva Renn and Erene Jakobsen; sisters-in-law, LaVerne Strid, Freda Vachal; brother-in-law, Francis Franson; nephews, Lance (Rita) Borstad, Jan Borstad, Kris (Beth)Rolfe, RayDean (Juli) Strid, John Renn, Jim Renn, Bryan (Jennifer) Jakobsen, Colin (Susan) Vachal, Mark (Melissa) Vachal; and nieces, Renae (Robert) Melhoff, Arlys (Tom) Daleske, Jody (Dave) Christensen.
Thor was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and John Strid (step-father), Gunnar Strand; step-brother, Tony Strid; Joe Renn, Leo Vachal, Goran Jakobsen; sisters-in-law, Ada Rolfe and Erma Franson.
Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thor’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Reverend Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be at Kristiansand Cemetery in rural White Earth, ND. Visitation will be at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and an hour prior to services at the Church.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Thor’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com