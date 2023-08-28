Thomas White, 92, of Williston, passed away at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, MT on Wednesday evening, August 23, 2023.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Father Ben Wanner will officiate. Following the service, interment with full military rites will be in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. Following the committal, there will be a lunch at The Grand Williston 3601 2nd Ave W. in Williston.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 29, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Tom White was born on June 14, 1931, to Harold S. and Marie (Stein) White in what was once called the "Grinelle Cabin" post office. This cabin dated back to the days when North Dakota was a territory. After Tom was born, his family then moved to Ray, North Dakota where his brother Dennis Patrick and sister Michaela were born. After that they moved to Williston. A few years later his other brother Willie and twin sisters Maureen (Molly) and Kathleen (Kitty) were born. Tom was the oldest of the six children.
Tom joined the United States AirForce (USAF) and was deployed on January 6, 1951. During his service he proudly served and was stationed at Loring AFB Maine, Clark AFB Philippines, Castle AFB California, Kadona AFB Okinawa Japan, Dow AFB Maine, and Minot AFB North Dakota. He was an Aviation Sheet Metal Worker, and Shop Forman. Tom was honorably discharged from Minot AFB North Dakota on January 31, 1974, when he retired. Following his service in the USAF he worked for the United States Post Office from 3/2/74-2/10/94. On his delivery route, he walked over 115 miles per week.
While Tom was in the USAF, he married Martha. From this marriage was born and they have a daughter Martha Lee (White) Lind and two sons Thomas White Jr. and Francis White. This marriage ended in divorce.
Tom was happily married to Mary Diane White on February 14, 1989. While married, they travelled with the Moose to support MooseHeart in Chicago, MooseHaven in Florida, and many bus trips to Graceland and Nashville. With many other wonderful trips through almost all 50 states. When they both retired and built a beautiful log home in Hungry Horse, Montana where they lived for 5 years. They loved Williston so much they decided to return home since they missed their friends and family. They moved back to Williston. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working carvings and coin collecting. He was a proud and longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for over 50 years. He held the Governor position from 2003-2004. Tom actively supported the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) driving Veterans to appointments, talking to them, and supporting them in whatever they need. Tom was active as a color guard for countless military funeral salutes.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary White, his daughter Martha (White) Lind and her husband Donny Lind; his son Thomas White, Jr. and his wife and Myra; and his son Frankie White. He is also survived by only remaining sister Maureen Fay Falcon. Tom has grandchildren that he also leaves behind, Shawn & Lacie White; Jenna White and Kristen White; Chalice (Lind) & Scott Phillips; Reese & Heather Lind and Jessica (Lind) & Scott Skalicky. He has 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Tom’s family prefers that a donation can be made honoring Tom to the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center: PO Box 1572, Williston, ND 58802-1572