Thomas White, 92, of Williston, passed away at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, MT on Wednesday evening, August 23, 2023.

His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Father Ben Wanner will officiate. Following the service, interment with full military rites will be in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. Following the committal, there will be a lunch at The Grand Williston 3601 2nd Ave W. in Williston.



